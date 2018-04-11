Drop-in for free blood pressure check

Doctors and nurses are offering shoppers the chance to get their blood pressure checked at a test day in the Arndale Centre.

The Rotary Club of Eastbourne has worked in partnership with the Stroke Association for the past 15 years, promoting an event that also offers advice on organ donation.

It takes place this year in the central display area of the Arndale Centre, Eastbourne, between 10am and 2.30pm on Saturday, April 14.

Thousands of people’s blood pressures have been taken over the years, with a number of high readings identified resulting, in some cases, in urgent referrals.

Strokes can be a major cause of disability and even fatal if blood pressure issues go undetected.

The tests are free and a team from East Sussex Healthcare Trust will also be on hand to advise on organ donation and to explain the need for more donors to join the register.