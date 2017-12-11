Drinkers’ hotspot in Eastbourne closed off

A hotspot for street drinkers in Eastbourne town centre has been removed and the area cordoned off.

Police and the authorities have been trying to deal with the ongoing problem of street drinkers loitering on the advertising board post in Terminus Road outside the Halifax and Nationwide.

On Friday, workmen were seen dismantling the advertising facility and by Saturday morning, the area had been cordoned off with barriers.

It follows various moves by the authorities to deal with the problem of street drinkers in the town centre and a flood of complaints from shoppers.