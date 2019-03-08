Willingdon, Wannock and Jevington

ST WILFRID’S: Broad Road. On Saturday March 16, 10am till noon we have a Jumble Sale with nearly new stall, home made cakes and refreshments. There is a 20p entry charge for this. On Tuesday March 26 we have Messy Church for primary school children and their families. This is 3.15pm till 5.45pm includes crafts, songs, a story and a cooked tea. This is free of charge but donations welcome. Phone 01323 484574 for more information.

PARISH COUNCIL: Willingdon and Jevington Parish Council meetings. Monday March 11, 7pm Cemetery Meeting; 7.30pm Amenities Meeting. All meetings take place at Willingdon Community School.