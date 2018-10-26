Willingdon, Wannock and Jevington

DEMONSTRATION: Local artist Roz Nathan will be demonstrating at Wannock Village Hall today, Friday, between 7pm and 9pm. She will be showing us how to paint a giraffe in watercolour. Wannock Artists meet on the last Friday of the month for demonstrations and talks on all aspects of art so why not come along and meet like minded people. Annual membership is currently £20 and visitors are welcome on the night at £4 which includes refreshments. Free parking outside and disabled entrance at side. Full details www.wannockartists.co.uk.

REMEMBRANCE SERVICES: On Saturday November 10 at 11am we will be holding our usual service outside of the new Parish Office at the Triangle. Father Kevin Agnew will be conducting the service and the Willingdon Branch of the Royal British Legion will be present. All are welcome to attend. Sunday November 11, Willingdon and Jevington Parish Council are proud to be organising the Annual Remembrance Day Parade with help from the Royal British Legion. The parade will assemble in Upper Kings Drive (Wish Hill End) at 10am in time for the service to start at 10.45am and the Kingfisher Scout Band will lead the parade. The church service will be organised by Father Kevin Agnew at St Marys Church, Willingdon. Please come along and join us.

Sunday November 11 at 3pm the parish council and Willingdon branch of the Royal British Legion will be as usual be leading the service at the Ruthless Memorial, Butts Brow, and Stephen Lloyd MP will be attending. Again please come join us you will all be welcome.

Sunday November 11 at 7pm the parish council will be holding a Beacon Lighting Ceremony to commemorate the 100 Years since the beginning of WW1, overlooking Willingdon. Parking will at Butts Brow and there will be a short walk to where the Beacon will be lit. Wear sturdy boots, wrap up warm and bring a torch. Chairman John Pritchett BEM of the parish council will be leading the event. Everyone welcome.

PARISH COUNCIL: Willingdon and Jevington Parish Council meetings: Monday November 5 at 7pm, Cemetery Meeting, 7.30pm Amenities Meeting; Monday November 12 at 7pm Planning Meeting, 7.30pm Recreation Meeting. All meetings take place at Willingdon Community School.

CHRISTMAS CAROL EVENING: Willingdon and Jevington Parish Council Christmas Carol Evening, Thursday December 13, 6pm to 8.30pm. Father Christmas will be arriving at the Willingdon Community Library to start his procession to the Parish Office where all the good children will receive a gift from him. Various stalls will be outside the Parish Office on the Jubilee Green from 6pm. The Triangle, 6pm to 8.30pm, Kingfisher Scout Band; 6.30pm to 7pm, Christmas Carols to follow supported by Wealden Brass. Outside Parish Office, 7pm to 8pm, there will the usual mulled wine, squash and mince pies. The British Queen pub will be providing hot food and there will be more stalls to browse around for those last minute gifts outside the Parish Office. Please remember your torches, your singing voices and wrap up warm. All welcome for a great family evening.