Willingdon, Wannock and Jevington

PARISH COUNCIL: Willingdon and Jevington Parish Council meetings: Monday October 22 at 7pm, Planning Meeting, 7.30pm Full Council Meeting. All meetings take place at Willingdon Community School.

ANDERIDA WRITERS: Creative writing tutor Jacq Molloy will talk on Dos and Don’ts - The Golden rules of Authors when she speaks at the next Anderida Writers meeting on Tuesday, 7.30pm at The Cavendish Hotel, 38 Grand Parade, Eastbourne. She will stress what authors should avoid, as well as telling them when their characters can give different points of view, and when it is right or wrong to use a prologue. Anderida welcome guests and new members who wish to become published authors or just write for fun. More details can be provided by club chairman Tony Flood at 01323 471726 or by emailing him at tflood04@yahoo.co.uk