The Dickers

PARISH COUNCIL: Next meeting of Arlington PC is on Thursday at 7.30pm in Arlington Village Hall. Paper copies of the draft minutes of the October meeting available at the Village Shop or see http://www.arlingtonparish.org.uk for all APC information.

CHRISTMAS FAIR: At Michelham Priory, from 10.30am to 4pm tomorrow, Saturday, and Sunday there will be festive fun and tasty treats with dozens of stalls, decorations and music in this beautiful setting. Get all your Christmas shopping done in one go. A magical way to start the Christmas period.

QUIZ NIGHT: Saturday December 1, Dicker Village Hall 7pm for 7.30 pm start. Tickets £7.50 including supper with tea or coffee. Bring your own other drinks. Contact Jenny 01323 844687 or Glynis 01323 846924 for details and to book. Fun Christmas event in aid of Upper Dicker Village Hall.

RURAL NETWORKING: The first meet up of Cuckmere Rural Business Networking is on Tuesday November 20 from 6.30pm at the Berwick Inn. Invitation to a free event for anyone running a small business or working self-employed from home in the local rural area. Buy a drink and meet for a chat in the lower bar area. At 7.15pm there will be introductions and a brief talk by Action in Rural Sussex and Let’s Do Business, followed by business card swap and more chatting. Rural communities across East Sussex are full of small businesses and enterprises many run by a single person, often from home or a small business facility. This event is part of a new initiative to provide an informal forum for local people to come together to meet neighbouring businesses, make some useful local connections, explore specific and general business issues and to hear about the wide range of free business support on offer to assist them in growing their business and running it effectively. This meet up is facilitated by Jim and Josie Tipler of Hailsham Creative (run from a home office in Wilmington) and the venture is supported by Action in Rural Sussex and Let’s Do Business. It is a free event, but please reserve your place by calling Josie on 01323 840048 or email josie@hailshamcreative.com or via the Facebook page Cuckmere Rural Business.