The Dickers

BEDES MEETING: This evening, Friday, at 7.30pm in Upper Dicker Village Hall and is about Bede’s development proposals. Dicker Residents Association has arranged a meeting for anyone concerned about Bede’s development proposals which were first discussed at the Parish Council meeting last week. Below is an extract from the APC October agenda for information. Minutes of the meeting will be circulated as soon as they are available. Report from Bede’s School on three project schemes that the Trust is proposing the new Dorms Boarding House, the new Astro pitch and re-location of the first team football pitch and cricket pitch, the twin roundabout traffic calming scheme.

POSTCARDS HOME: The Sussex Stitchers, East Sussex Branch of the Embroiderers’ Guild, proudly present an exhibition of embroidered postcards and related artefacts to mark the 100th Anniversary of the end of the First World War. The exhibition will be available to view from November 3 to December 21, in the panelled setting of Michelham Priory’s Picture Gallery and will showcase a collection of beautifully embroidered postcards, which have been created by the members of the group using an array of stitching techniques as well as more unusual methods of textile embellishment. These postcards often acted as a bridge between the front line and home. some designs you will recognise as sentimental images intended for love ones and sweethearts, others were often humorous, yet more will seem less familiar, illustrating life in the trenches, the part animals played, and civil devastation suffered on the continent. The exhibition is a tribute to all who fought, suffered, or were lost during the Great War. We also remember those left behind to re-build their lives after Armistice, both here and abroad. The exhibition is included as part of standard admission fee at Michelham Priory, Upper Dicker.

CHRISTMAS FAIR: From 10.30am to 4pm on Saturday and Sunday, November 10 and 11, there will be festive fun and tasty treats with dozens of stalls, decorations and music in this beautiful setting. Get all your Christmas shopping done in one go. A magical way to start the Christmas period.

TREASURER NEEDED: Arlington Parish Church council needs a treasurer to manage this ancient rural church’s finances. If anyone can help or knows of a book keeper, please contact PCC member, Christine Skinner on 07813 382580 for more information.

ACTION IN RURAL SUSSEX: The team here to help build local activities and services and wants to get involved. Please email: Donna.LonsdaleO’Brien @ruralsussex.org.uk Take a look at the website: https://www.ruralsussex.orguk /what-wedo/village-agents/.

RIGHTS OF WAY: If you come across a path in the parish which is overgrown, a style which is unsafe, or a path which is not properly marked please let Arlington Parish Councillor Nicky Kinghorn know on 07710 566453. We will investigate and raise the problem with East Sussex County Council if necessary.