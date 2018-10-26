The Dickers

HALLOWEEN WEEKEND: Tomorrow, Saturday, and Sunday at Michelham Priory there will be traditional entertainment with Punch and Judy, crafts, trails and heaps of scary Halloween fun with Crazee Hazzee. Family ghost hunt, 5pm to 8pm. Please pre-book (01323 844224). If you need a break from this haunting experience, relax in the café and treat yourself to a delicious Halloween-inspired menu. Details sussexpast.co.uk.

ACTION IN RURAL SUSSEX: The team here to help build local activities and services and wants to get involved. Please email: Donna.LonsdaleO’Brien @ruralsussex.org.uk Take a look at the website: https://www.ruralsussex.orguk /what-wedo/village-agents/.

RIGHTS OF WAY: If you come across a path in the Parish which is overgrown, a style which is unsafe, or a path which is not properly marked please let Arlington Parish Councillor Nicky Kinghorn know on 07710 566453. We will investigate and raise the problem with East Sussex County Council if necessary.