The Dickers

ARLINGTON BLUEBELL TRAIL: Open daily from 10am to 5pm until mid-May. I went along on day two and enjoyed the carpet of white anemones which cover the floor currently and found just a handful of bluebells at this time. I picked up a season ticket for the many walks with my dog that I shall enjoy during the season and the reward of tea and light refreshments in the tearoom afterwards, managed daily by various charities throughout the month. This weekend is being run by and is in aid Upper Dicker Church and Village Hall. For more information about the walks and which charities are being supported each day, visit www.bluebellwalk.co.uk. The Bluebell Trail is at Bates Green Farm, Tye Hill Lane, Arlington near Abbots Wood car park. Follow the signs.

PRODUCE AND FLOWER SHOW: The Arlington and Upper Dicker Produce and Flower Show is on Saturday July 28 at Arlington Village Hall. Here are the Children’s classes. 3 Chocolate Crispies (Age 5 years and under), A Musical Instrument using recycled materials (Age 5 years and under), A Miniature Farm (Age 6 to 10 years), A Gingerbread Animal (Age 6 to 10 years) l Mini Pizza (Age 11 to 16 years), A Scarecrow (no taller than 30cm) (Age 11 to 16 years). Entry forms can be picked up from the village shop.

THE GREAT BRITISH DOG WALK: Saturday June 16, walk starts at 11am Frog Firle Farm, Alfriston Hearing Dogs for Deaf People train dogs to support deaf people both inside and outside the home. The dogs will alert their owners to important sounds such as the doorbell, fire alarm or their baby crying in the night. They also offer companionship and security in an often isolating world. With one in six of the UK population suffering from hearing loss there is a growing demand for the charity’s services. The entry fee is £10 for adults in advance or £12 on the day and free for children under 16 years. There is a free special limited-edition Great British Dog Walk doggie bandana for each adult ticket purchased. You can choose between a 3km or 8km walk. Both walks take you through the stunning rolling hills of the Sussex countryside with a view of the Litlington White Horse on the hill. The spectacular views are worth the uphill walk and the perfect spot to pause for a moment and take photos. Unfortunately, both routes are on uneven ground so are not suitable for pushchairs or wheelchairs. There is free parking at the event, toilets and refreshments are available. Dogs should be kept on leads while on the walk routes. The event will feature lots of activities for both adults, children and of course, dogs. There are stalls with lots of gifts, home-made crafts and refreshments as well as a fun dog show, a chance for your dog to try agility and demonstrations of Hearing Dogs at work. For more information and to book your tickets please visit www.greatbritish dogwalk.org If you are interested in volunteering at this event or would like to find out more about Hearing Dogs for Deaf People please contact Emily Lyle on 01844 340695 or email emily.lyle@ hearingdogs.org.uk.

FOLK AND BLUES CLUB: On Tuesday the Six Bells Folk and Blues Club has a Singers Night hosted by Simon Watt. This is at the Six Bells, The Street, Chiddingly at 8.30pm. Go along and sing the blues. For more information and the programme of forthcoming events visit www.6bellsfolk.co.uk.