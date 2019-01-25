VALUATION DAY: Do you have any items hiding away in your loft or garage, that you think might be worth something? Then come along to a free antiques valuation on Monday February 4 between 9am and midday at Telscombe Civic Centre, 360 South Coast Road.

THE DEANS SENIOR TEA CLUB: Meet every Tuesday from 10.30am to 12.30pm in the Civic Centre. Come along for tea, coffee, cakes and a chat! It’s free, but donations are always welcome.

YOGA: With Natalie Heath every Tuesday from 6pm to 7pm in the Civic Centre. This class is back after the summer break on Tuesday September 4. Contact Natalie Heath email: mrsnatalieheath@yahoo.co.uk phone: 07738538094.

LIVING LIGHT PILATES: Every Monday, Wednesday and Friday morning in the Civic Centre. £6.50 per class or class pass for £44 (eight classes plus one free session). Contact Nicola Murray-Smith email: nicolalivinglight@yahoo.com phone: 07776 457752.

FITNESS PILATES: Every Monday morning and Thursday evening in the Civic Centre. Get fit, tone up, prevent back pain, improve flexibility and posture. Equipment provided, just bring some water. Only £6 per class or £40 for eight weeks. Contact Jennie Palmer email: jen@jenniepalmer.co.uk phone: 07825 702775.

CITIZENS ADVICE: Drop in advice surgery on the last Tuesday of each month from 10.30am to 12. 30pm in the Civic Centre. Advice can also be gained via their website www.citizens advice.org.uk Adviceline 03444 111 444.

YOGA: Every Monday from 7.15pm to 8.15pm in the Civic Centre. Contact Jane email: janechantyoga@hotmail.co.uk phone: 07703 167895.

DANCE CLASS: Little Stars Pre-School Dance Class for pre-school children aged 2 to 4 years, every Tuesday 9am to 9.30am at the Civic Centre. £3.50 per session. Contact Anneli Smith 07930 490058.

AL-ANON: Family Groups UK and Eire is there for anyone whose life is or has been affected by someone else’s drinking. The meet every Wednesday at 7.30pm in the Civic Centre. All those affected by someone else’s drinking are welcome to all meetings, please just be aware that meetings may also be attended by professionals eg medical, educational or others interested in how Al-Anon works.

BINGO: Today, Friday, 6.45pm for 7pm start at the Civic Centre. Eight games played for £4, plus an additional Snowball (50p per single ticket) and Flyer game (£1 a sheet). Free cup of tea/coffee at half-time break. Proceeds to Mayor of Telscombe’s charity fund.

COUNCIL MEETING: The Amenities and Civic Centre Committee meet on Monday at 7.30pm in the Civic Centre. If there is insufficient business, meetings may be cancelled. Please therefore telephone the Civic Centre on 01273 589777 to ensure that a meeting is being held (an Agenda will be placed on the website). Meetings are open to members of the public who are able to ask questions for a 15 minute period at the start of each meeting, relevant to that Committee.

FOOTNOTES: I stood in the kitchen, plastic wrapping in hand, and consulted Chaplin, who was devouring his morning saucer of milk and biscuits.‘To recycle or not to recycle’? I asked poetically. I was not sure whether the wrapping was suitable for the recycling bin. Chaplin lifted his head from his breakfast and gazed at me with that look cats have when they are confronted with those they consider border line criminally insane. I confess I have always talked to the animals that have shared my life. When going out, I always inform them where I am going and when I expect to be back. When they start talking back to me, will be the time for the gents in white coats to usher me gently into the room with padded leather instead of wall paper. Placing the piece of plastic into what I hoped was the right bin I reflected on how in my youth, we never had these problems. My mother had a collection of large shopping bags, which was the first thing we reached for when going shopping. No plastic bags of any description were offered. I can remember a notice that hung in our local fishmongers, ‘please bring us your old newspapers’. Getting home I would amuse myself by trying to read the print that had transferred from the paper to the skin of the fish. Likewise with fish and chips, the shop owner having a similar notice in his shop. My (frequently), holed schoolboy socks were regularly darned, usually with a different coloured wool. It was a different world. Our local council has made it very easy to recycle these days, but even they were beaten by a friend of mine, now sadly deceased. She was ninety years old when she agreed for Social Services to give her some assistance in her flat. The first day they arrived, I received an anguished phone call from her and hurried to find out what the problem was. She was almost incoherent with anger. ‘That woman’, she spluttered at the now departed care assistant. ‘She made me a cup of tea and threw the tea bag away’. Apparently, she made a tea bag last all day, re-using it several times. Now there was a recycling devotee. Have a good week and go safely where ever your journeys take you.