Stone Cross, Westham and Hankham

UPDATE ON SIGNIFICANT PLANNED Road Works On The M23. 12 & 13 February 10pm – 4am: Lane closures leading to a full closure from J10 to J8 Northbound. Fully signed diversion route for M25 via A264, A22 and re-join the M25 at J6. Diversion for Gatwick A2011, A23 London Road, Airport way into Gatwick Airport.. 12 & 13 February 10pm – 4am: Lane 1 closure on Gatwick Spur Eastbound leading to a full Northbound entry slip road closure at J9. Fully signed diversion route Southbound at J10 via A264, A22 and re-join the M25 at J6.

ST LUKE’SCHURCH: WILL be holding a Jumble Sate in The Parish Centre on Saturday February 9 from `10am until 11,30am. Please note the change of timing to that previously published.

GET YOUR GLAD RAGS on: and mossey on down to Westham Villager Hall on Saturday February 23 to join in the fun and excitement of a Barn Dance organised by The Royal British Legion (Westham, Pevensey and Stone Cross Branch)The music and calling willl be by Tony Dunn and the evemt commences at 7 pm. Tickets cost £10 (to include a Ploughman’s Supper) and may be obtained by calling Pauline on 01323 766674.

THERE WILL BE A Winter Quiz Night: on Sunday February 24 in St Luke’s Pariish Centre, arriving at 7 pm for a 7.30pm start. tTeams can be made up of up six persons. Drinks can be obtained from the bar and nibbles will be provided. Thee will be a prize for the winning team. There will also be a fundraising raffle in aid of St Luke’s Church.. Tickets at £5 per person can be obtained from the Office on 01323 767020. Go along and enjoy the fun with family and friends.