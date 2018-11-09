Stone Cross, Westham and Hankham

THE PEVENSEY, WESTHAM AND Stone Cross Branch of the Royal British Legion: held their Annual Poppy Appeal Coffee Morning last Saturday, all proceeds of this is passed directly to the Legion. This was very well attended and raised in excess of £900. The Branch would like to thank all those who helped man the stalls, and also all those who attended and spent so generously.

REMEMBRANCE SUNDAY SERVICE: is to he held at St Luke’s Parish Church at 10.30 am on Sunday November 11. The Branch Standard will be in attendance at this service. All are welcome to attend.