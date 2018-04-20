Stone Cross, Westham and Hankham

REME: the next meeting of the Eastbourne and District Branch of the REME Association will be held on Wednesday April 25 in the RBL Club, Polegate, starting at 7.30 pm

JUST A REMINDER :THAT St Luke’s Parish Centre will be hosting ADRIAN NATION who will be In Concert on Saturday April 21. Tickets are available from the Parish Office on 01323 767020: and cost £10 before the night or £12 on the evening. Adrian is an award winning singer and guitarist – don’t miss out on this opportunity to see and hear him. Doors & Bar open at 6.30. Concert starts at 19.30

ST LUKE’S: WILL BE holding a Spring Quiz on Sunday April 22 in the Parish Centre, 7 pm for a 7.30 start

Teams of up to 6 - Tickets £5 - Prize for winning team

Nibbles provided - Drinks can be bought at the bar.

Fundraising raffle (any donations of items for prizes will be gratefully received).

THE FRIENDS OF EASTBOURNE Hospital: will be hosting a Mixed Doubles Tennis Tournament on Sunday May 13 from 1.30 – 5 pm on the Beresford Courts, Summerdown Road, Eastbourne. For more information please contact the Friends Office on 01323 438236.