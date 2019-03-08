AGM: Polegate Windmill will be holding its AGM on Friday March 22 at 7.30pm at St John’s Church Hall, Polegate.

This is an opportunity to hear about what happened at the Windmill in 2018 and our plans for the future. Following the AGM there will be a presentation by Peter Hill, a local windmill enthusiast, on his life as the owner of a pharmacy business. All are welcome to attend and there will be refreshments and a raffle. The Mill will next be open on Sunday May 12, which is National Mills Day.