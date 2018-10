QUIZ ETHEL WOOD HALL: There will be a quiz on November 9th at the Ethel Wood Hall on Coast Road Pevensey Bay in aid of raising money for the purchase of a Defibrillator to be fitted on the outside of the Hall.

There will be food included in the interval (Chilli and Bread) Cost is £6.95 each and a maximum team number is six and booking is essential. Phone 07740 828215