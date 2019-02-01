WRESTLING: We will be hosting a wrestling a spectacular on February 16, in aid of the mayor’s charities. Tickets for the show, in aid of the mayor’s charities and sponsored by Aquarius Solutions, are available from the Information Office at the Meridian Centre, priced £10 for adults and £9 for concessions. A family ticket for two adults and two children costs £36. Telephone enquiries: 01273 585493.

FOOD BANK: The Mayor of Peacehaven is supporting the SCDA food bank which serves clients from Peacehaven and neighbouring towns. Peacehaven Town Council has set up a donation basket in the foyer of Community House.

BINGO: The next bingo session will be on February 8. The Bingo evening is in aid of the Mayor’s charities. Starts at 7pm. Eight games for £4 plus flyer and snowball games. Main Hall, Community House. Cash prizes.

SATURDAY MARKET: The market tomorrow will be organised by the Labour Party.

LITTER PICKING: Organised by the newly formed Clean Peacehaven volunteer group; E-mail cleanpeacehave n@gmail.com for details of the planned clean ups. Please see the Peacehaven Town Council website for further details.

NEIGHBOURHOOD PLAN: Keep an eye out for consultation meetings on www.peacehaven towncouncil.gov.uk or Peacehaven council Facebook page.

COMMUNITY CAFE: Now open six mornings, in the foyer, Community House, Meridian Centre. Tea, coffee, egg, bacon, sausage sandwiches and cooked breakfasts available. Run by local charities. Monday and Wednesday morning the community café is organised by Sussex Pet Rescue.

KNOW DEMENTIA: Memory Moments Cafe. Everyone welcome especially those with memory problems and their family supporter. Every Friday from 10am to 1pm, Anzac Room, Community House, Meridian Centre.

DEANS SENIOR TEA CLUB: The Deans Senior Tea Club provides free, weekly, social tea clubs with a mission to combat loneliness and isolation in older age. We run clubs in Telscombe, Kemp Town, Saltdean, Seaford and in January we launched our Peacehaven club in the Meridian Centre. It runs every Monday, 2pm to 4pm.

E-NEWS: Sign up to our online E-News magazine at http://www.peacehaven towncouncil.gov.uk/ for monthly updates on what is happening within council and around the town. If you would like to advertise in our Enews, please email civicandmarketing @peacehaventowncouncil.gov.uk

MAYORS CHARITIES: The mayor will be raising funds this year for vital medical equipment for the town’s doctor’s surgeries.

MP SURGERIES: These will take place every other week, from 10am to noon at Community House, with Lloyd Russell-Moyle. The surgeries are on an appointment basis only, contact 01273 550121 or email Lloyd@russell-moyle.co.uk

NEIGHBOURHOOD FIRST: Neighbourhood advisors can help and assist you to try and resolve a range of issues, such as: Dog fouling, fly-tipping, littering and street cleaning, abandoned vehicles, fallen trees. You can report the issues via; www.lewes-eastbourne.gov.uk/environmental-problems/neighbourhood-first/ or using the Smart phone app.