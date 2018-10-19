The Friends of Eastbourne Hospital’s Autumn Art Exhibition: and Sale of Local Art is being held at St Andrew’s Prep School, Meads Street, Eastbourne BN20 7RP from 10 am – 4 pm on Saturday 20th and Sunday 21st October 2018.

There is an informal painting demonstration by a well-known local artist at 2 pm on Saturday. Money raised will go towards supporting the Eastbourne DGH and the FoEH Trio of Special Projects for 2018 for Speech and Language Therapy, Max/Fax and Orthodontics, and Cardiology. Admission is free.