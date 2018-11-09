Chat - Stop: at St Saviour’s church hall on Saturday 10 November from 10am. Everyone welcome to pop in for a hot drink and cake.

Make new friends and if you fancy a fun table game it will be there for you.

GUILD MEETING: The next meeting of the Devonshire Park Townswomen’s Guild will be on 21st November at 7.15 p.m.

Angela Hughes will talk on the Eastbourne Music and Arts Festival..

The venue is the lounge of All Saints’ Church Hall, Grange Road.

New members and visitors are very welcome and should ring Beth on 640499 or Helen on 438858

The Friends of Eastbourne Hospital: are holding a Christmas Coffee Morning on Saturday 17 November 2018 from 10 am – 12 pm at St John’s Parish Hall, Meads Street, Eastbourne. Suggested entry donation of £1 includes tea/coffee and a mince pie.

Large variety of stalls including: Gifts, Craft, Cakes, Preserves, Toys, Cards, Jewellery, Patchwork, Stamps, Flowers and Books.