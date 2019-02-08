CHURCH SERVICES: All Saints: This Sunday 8am Holy Communion (BCP), 3.30pm Evensong (BCP). St Mary Magdalene, Wartling: 10am Holy Communion (CW).

WALKING GROUP: Meet on Sunday in Herstmonceux car park 10am for the Robertsbridge to Mountfield walk of 5.5 miles. Register with Sue (01323) 832016 or Dawn (01323) 833598 if you want to go along.

WINDMILL AGM: The 2019 AGM will be held on Friday 15 March at 7.30pm in Herstmonceux Village Hall. This is the opportunity for all Friends of the Windmill to ask the trustees of the Windmill Hill Windmill Trust (WHWT) about the management of the windmill and plans for the future.

Following the AGM there will be a presentation by Rhys Clatworthy: A working windmill at Windmill Hill. All welcome (but please note that only Friends can vote).

QUIZ: The Windmill first fundraising event of 2019 is a quiz at Herstmonceux Village Hall on Saturday 2 March. This will be a very enjoyable social occasion which I am sure you will want to support. Tickets are £5 per person but Supporters of the Windmill can have six tickets for the price of five. So, please get a team together and reserve your places now. The quiz will be from 7.30 until 10. There will be a raffle. A bar will be available for the sale of beer, lager and wine. Tea, coffee, soft drinks and snacks will also be on sale. To reserve places, please email admin@windmillhillwindmill.org.