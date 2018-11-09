THE MADNESS MUSICAL: The show has been running all week but there are still three more performances if you have not yet got your tickets. Today, Friday, and tomorrow, Saturday, evening at 7.30pm with a matinee tomorrow at 2.30pm. This popular and upbeat musical is being performed by HATS at Herstmonceux Village Hall. Tickets are £12 adults and £8 children available online from hats-uk.org, Stevens and Carter, Hailsham 01323 840444, The Malthouse, Herstmonceux 01323 819216.

RAY AND SHELDON: The Social Club for age 60 years plus meets today Friday, at 2pm in the small village hall, Hailsham Road. This meeting is the AGM and bring and buy. All welcome. Enquiries 01323 441244.

METEOR SHOWERS: There is a Taurids meteor shower open evening tomorrow, Saturday, and a Leonids meteor shower on Friday. Both can be viewed at opening evenings at the Observatory Science Centre in Herstmonceux. If you would like more information visit www.the-observatory.org.

HERSTMONCEUX REMEMBERS: There is a 100 year commemoration of the end of WW1 and a celebration of peace at Herstmonceux Village Hall (Peace Memorial Hall) on Sunday at 5.30pm. You are invited to come along to the village hall to commemorate and celebrate with a welcome and commemoration, a display of history of those local residents involved in war, soup and bread kitchen and the singing of WW1 songs. Come and see the Cascade of Poppies down Herstmonceux Village Hall roof.

CHURCH SERVICES: Sunday, All Saints, 10.50am Remembrance Sunday Service. St Mary Magdalene, Wartling 8am Holy Communion (BCP), 3.30pm Service for Lost loved Ones.

CHARITY POP-UP: There is a pop-up Christmas shop open until December 1 in aid of St Wilfrid’s Hospice and Children with Cancer. There will be handcrafted decorations and gifts by local crafters in Gardner Street, Herstmonceux (opposite the Sundial Restaurant).

REMEMBRANCE DAY WALK: The meeting point has been changed from Freedom Leisure Hailsham to now the Herstmonceux Car Park for a Downland walk for Remembrance Day via the Memorial. Meet at 9.30am. Register with Sue on 01323 832016 if you are going along so that you can be contacted if there are any changes or updates.

FUN BINGO: This is at Herstmonceux Village Hall on Saturday November 17 at 2pm. £6 for a book of 12 games and refreshments. Extra books cost £3. Raffle. Proceeds to the Windmill Hill Windmill Trust.