CHURCH SERVICES: Sunday, All Saints, 10am Holy Communion (CW) and St Mary Magdalene, 8am Holy Communion (BCP), 4pm Reid Hall Messy Church. Messy Church happens at Reid Hall usually on the third Sunday of the month at 4pm. This meeting is for all ages and includes games, crafts, teaching and an act of worship. It concludes with a light tea.

OBSERVATORY SCIENCE CENTRE: The Orionids meteor shower will be the subject of an open evening event at the Science Centre tomorrow. Cars of the Future is a Children’s workshop taking place on Tuesday. Eyes on the Universe is another on Wednesday and Full Moon Twilight on Thursday. For more details visit www.the-observatory.org/events.

WALKING GROUP: The Herstmonceux Walking Group will be meeting on Sunday at 10am in the Herstmonceux Car Park for a Brightling walk of 5 to 6 miles with Dawn (01323) 833598. Please register with the walk leader if you would like to go along.

COFFEE MORNING: This month’s coffee morning is at Wartling Church on October 27 starting at 10am to noon. Everyone welcome.

THE MADNESS MUSICAL: Have you got your tickets yet? HATS is producing Our House at Herstmonceux Village Hall from November 6 to 10 with evening performances at 7.30pm each day and a Saturday matinee at 2.30pm. Tickets are £12 adults and £8 children available online from hats-uk.org, Stevens and Carter, Hailsham 01323 840444, The Malthouse, Herstmonceux 01323 819216.

HORTICULTURAL SHOW: Organisers of the Windmill Hill Horticultural Society Annual Show were concerned that the unusually hot and dry weather this summer would affect flower and vegetable entries. Some classes were much reduced, but others, such as tomatoes, had many entries. The judges were complimentary about the standard of entries, and the good weather contributed to a most enjoyable afternoon. The new Tasker Trophy, in memory of Ronnie and Frank Tasker was presented by their son David, over from Canada following the death of ‘our lovely past president’ a few days before the show. Tea and cake, a great bric-a-brac stall, hoopla and bowling for the pig all added to the happy atmosphere. Why not have a go next year if you like to grow stuff, bake, arrange flowers or like handicraft there is bound to be a class to suit you.

RACE NIGHT: On Saturday October 27 at 7.30pm at Reid Hall, Boreham Street, this is a fundraiser for the WVHT Trust. Tickets are £10 which includes a fish and chips supper. There is a licensed bar. To book please call 07801 708937 or 07951 019660.

LIME CROSS NURSERY: The Nursery was delighted to be awarded a 5 Flower Award at the Wisley Flower Show in September. This follows on from the successes of Vicky’s previous exhibits at other RHS events so a huge ‘well done and thank you’ to everyone involved on the growing team and to everyone who helped behind the scenes.

RAY AND SHELDON: On Friday October 26 the over 60s social group welcomes back David Homewood with a talk entitled Music Machines Part 3. The club meets in the small hall of Herstmonceux Village Hall at 2pm and concludes the afternoon with refreshments and a raffle. For full details of the club, which is open to anyone over the age of 60, you can get the information needed by contacting Anne Kenward on 01323 441244.