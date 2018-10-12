CHURCH SERVICES: Sunday, All Saints, 8am Holy Communion (BCP), 6pm Evensong (BCP) and St Mary Magdalene, 10am Holy Communion (CW).

VITALITY VILLAGES: The next coffee morning will be held on Monday in the Great Space at the Herstmonceux Health Centre Hailsham Road from 10am to noon. This month there will be a demonstration of a fresh flower arrangement by Pam Clatworthy and then having the opportunity of using another medium of flower arranging yourself. All welcome to go along and enjoy a cup of coffee or tea and take also part in the fun quiz.

COMMUNITY WALK: The Herstmonceux Community Walk takes place tomorrow, Saturday. Go along and enjoy a walk revisiting the route of the school sponsored walk of yesteryear from the recreation Ground round the castle and back. Contact Rhys Clatworthy 01323 833022 or Janet McInnes 01323 833306 for more details

QUIZ NIGHT: There is to be a Quiz Night in aid of Herstmonceux Village Hall today, Friday, at 7.30pm at the Herstmonceux Village Hall. Tickets £7 per person. Maximum of six per team. Sausage, hot dog and cake will be available. Bring your own bottle. Raffle. To book your place please phone Ian Stewart on 01323 833450.

TEA DANCE: This is at Herstmonceux Caste from 2pm to 5pm in the Ballroom. Cost is £10 per person and includes tea, coffee, cookies and entry into the gardens and grounds. Book on 01323 834479 or email conf@bisc.queensu.ac.uk.

ORIONIDS: This meteor shower will be the subject of an open evening event at the Science Centre. For more details visit www.the-observatory.org/events.

WINDMILL NEWS: Heritage Day was a successful and sunny day on September 16 for this event. The sun shone, the sweeps turned and over 70 people came to visit the windmill. Many thanks to all the volunteers who helped. There is just one remaining date for people to visit the windmill this season, October 21. It will then be closed until the Christmas opening on Saturday December 8. More information about the Christmas event nearer the time. There will be a Bingo Session to raise funds for the windmill on November 17 at the Herstmonceux Village Hall. Please support the event and/or provide raffle prizes. Details nearer the time.

AUCTION: James Braxton and The Lamb Inn have very kindly offered to host an auction for the funds towards the renovation of Herstmonceux Church but they need your help. Have you any items or can offer a service that can be auctioned. If so, can you ring 01323 833079 by the middle of October if possible or talk to Pam about something you can offer in the way of a service. This auction will take place during a meal on Thursday November 8 at the Lamb Inn. Tickets available from Pam (01323) 833079 or Gerald 833976. Please let them know if you would like to come.

FRENCH GROUP: Are you interested in improving your French? Why not join our small, friendly group and develop your French speaking skills in a relaxed and supportive setting? The group meets weekly at the Village Info Centre on Fridays from 4pm for about an hour. £5 per person. All levels welcome. For more information contact Sandy Gent tel: 01323 370604.