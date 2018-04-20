HOW TO CONTACT ME: Please note your Parish Correspondent email details have changed to j.seale.press@gmail.com (don’t forget the two dots). My current contact address will no longer be available after June 27.

CHURCH SERVICES: Sunday, All Saints: 8am Holy Communion (BCP) 6pm Celtic Service and St Mary Magdalene: 10am Morning Prayer (CW).

RAY AND SHELDON: The over 60s Social Group will be meeting on Friday, April 27, at 2pm in Herstmonceux village small hall. Coin and Mary will be entertaining members on this occasion. All welcome. Enquiries on 01323 441244.

WALKS GROUP: On Sunday at 10am meet Sue (832016 or mobile 07512 652962) and Trudi (845597) at Herstmonceux car park for a walk around Pembury or Brede High woods. There is a local evening walk on Tuesday of around 3 miles also meeting at the car park at 6.30pm. Please ring either walk leader to register and let them know you are coming along.