Hellingly and Horsebridge

NEW POST OFFICE: Horsebridge Post Office is to re-open at Hawkswood News Store, 8 Carew Court, Hawkswood Road, Hailsham, on Wednesday March 20 at 1pm, where it will be known as Hawkswood Road Post Office. Opening hours will be Monday to Saturday 6am to 9pm, Sunday 6am to 6pm. This will be 102 hours of Post Office service a week, making it very convenient for customers to visit. The previous branch closed temporarily in September 2017 when the Postmaster resigned and the premises at North Street, Lower Horsebridge were withdrawn for Post Office use.

The Post Office is keen to restore services to this community as soon as possible, so we have decided to go ahead with our plans to open a branch with a new postmaster. However, they would welcome feedback on the plan and are accepting comments until March 22. Customers can share their views during the consultation online at postofficeviews.co.uk with the branch code 200907. Hawkswood Road Post Office will be delighted to welcome customers again. Local residents and small business customers will be able to access a wide range of Post Office and mails services, including Special Delivery, Local Collect, home shopping returns, online banking cash deposits and withdrawals. Other services include Post Office Card Account withdrawals, sending funds abroad using Moneygram, and customers can also pay bills, pre-order travel money, apply for travel insurance and top up mobile phones. Cheryl Sitch Post Office Area network Change Manager, said: ‘We are delighted to be able to restore Post Office service to the area with very convenient daily opening of the branch from early until late.’