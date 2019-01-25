Hellingly and Horsebridge

DRAINAGE WORKS: From Saturday 16 February and for the following 9 days there will be drainage works on Church Road which will be closed to through traffic 24 hours a day from North Street to Church Lane. Traffic will be diverted via North Street, Upper Horsebridge Road, Park Road, Station Road and vice versa. The road will be closed to through traffic.

This is for your safety and the safety of workers. If you do need vehicle access then please discuss this with the team on site who will try to give access where they can, but there may be long delays whilst the area is made safe. Access will always be made available for emergency vehicles. Pedestrian access will be maintained. If it rains, there may be delays in the work but you will be kept updated with any changes via advance warning signs. Please park your vehicle off road or in another local otherwise your vehicle may be towed away.

There will be no parking signs and cones on site to advice where parking is restricted. Please check with the bus company for any alterations to the service during this time. Regarding bin collections, the local council has been informed of the works and they will let you know if there are any changes to your collection.