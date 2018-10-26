Hellingly and Horsebridge

HALLOWEEN WEEKEND: Tomorrow, Saturday, and Sunday at Michelham Priory there will be traditional entertainment with Punch and Judy, crafts, trails and heaps of scary Halloween fun with Crazee Hazzee. Family ghost hunt, 5pm to 8pm. Please pre-book (01323 844224). If you need a break from this haunting experience, relax in the café and treat yourself to a delicious Halloween-inspired menu. Details sussexpast.co.uk.

WEDDING SHOWCASE: On Sunday at Blackstock Estate, Grove Hill, from 10am to 3pm. Entry is free. Meet the wedding team, explore the venue and grounds, sample wedding food and much more.

CRAFTING SESSIONS: Crafty Annie regular sessions starting at the Eco Hub, New Road, in November on Wednesdays 11am to 2pm. Please contact Annie Crafter-Smith on 07955 295549.

FOREST SCHOOL: At the Eco Hub, New Road, Hellingly the Petits Arbres Forest School: Tuesdays 10.30am to noon for 0 to 4 year olds. After-school club starting in November for age 4 and upwards. Please contact Lilly Waters on 07802 592485 or lilly@petitsarbres.com and find out more on Facebook: Petits Arbres- Little Trees Nature Group.

FREE COURSE: Communicate and Connect with Confidence, free course at the Eco Hub: Thursdays starting November 1 until January 10, 9.30am to 12.30pm (term-time only). An eight week course helping you deliver your skills in the 3 C’s Level 1 City and Guilds. Please contact Fee Perks on 01424 423683, ext 22 or 07926 171393 or emailfperks@fsncharity.co.uk.

VOLUNTEERING: Always welcome at Eco Hub, Wednesdays 10.30am to 1.30pm, come along and help out with the Nature Trail, Italian Garden, learn about plants and vegetables and benefit from being outside. Please contact Ben on info@euecohub.eu or pop by on a Wednesday to say hello.

MEN’S SHED: Is run by Vitality Villages at the Eco Hub, New Road on Wednesdays 2pm to 4pm, woodwork, good company and always a cup of tea. Please contact Rhys Clatworthy on 07471 204749 or rhys.clatworthy@btinternet.com.

CHRISTMAS FAIR: The Eco Hub Christmas Fair is on Wednesday November 14, 3pm to 5.30pm, in conjunction with the ROTVE project, free entry. Stalls still available, please contact Fee Perks on 01424 423683, ext 22 or 07926 171393 or email fperks@fsncharity.co.uk.

CAB BARN DANCE: Citizens Advice are holding a charity Barn Dance with Hellingly Folk Dance Band on Friday November 23 from 7pm to 10.30pm at The King’s Head, Lower Horsebridge. Tickets priced £10 for adults and £5 for children aged 16 years and under available from The King’s Head, Hailsham Citizens Advice in Western Road (beside the Library) and The Camera Centre, 53 High Street, Hailsham. Tickets also available on the door at £12/£6. Bar snacks and drinks available and a raffle.

PARK WOOD: As a lot of local Hellingly residents are probably aware, Park Wood was last year put up for sale by its owners the Environment Agency. This decision was worrying for all those who know and love the woods and an action group ‘Friends of Park Wood Hellingly’ was formed by concerned users. The EA took the woods off the market after vigorous campaigning by ‘the Friends’ and continue to work with us to seek a mutually workable solution to ownership and management of the 152 acres of ancient woodland. Over the last year FoPWH has spoken with local councils and MP, owners of woodlands, fundraisers and many others but as yet it has not reached a final agreement with the Environment Agency, although continues to move towards it. Currently FoPWH are producing a draft Woodland Management Plan of their own as requested by the EA. They have contacted the local branch of The Woodland Trust who have been extremely helpful and supportive and will be conducting a full survey of the woods, looking at such things as tree species, invasive species, disease and condition of the wood in general, and then creating a report which will help the direction of their management plan. The woodland trust have also been successful in their 20 year campaign to have ancient woodland protected from development at the highest level, on par with historic buildings, this makes the wood much safer whatever the outcome of their endeavours In the near future FoPWH will be holding a meeting for members and non-members to come and hear the latest news in more detail, show your support and let them know which direction those who love the Woods would like to see the campaign take. FoPWH hope to include a wildlife talk by a former member of the Wildlife Trust at the same time. Follow their progress and join up at: www.friendsofpark woodhellingly.com Add your pictures, thoughts and experiences to the Facebook page, search Friends of Park Wood Hellingly. Contact Sue McCallum or Paul Rees directly at: Parkwood17@yahoo.com. Thanks are offered to all who have supported them so far.

CALLING RURAL BUSINESSES: An invitation to a free event for anyone running a small business or working self-employed from home in the local rural area. Cuckmere Rural Business Networking - first meet up, Tuesday November 20 at the Berwick Inn. From 6.30pm, buy a drink and meet for a chat in the lower bar area. At 7.15pm there will be introductions and a brief talk by Action in Rural Sussex and Let’s Do Business, followed by business card swap and more chatting. Rural communities across East Sussex are full of small businesses and enterprises many run by a single person, often from home or a small business facility. This event is part of a new initiative to provide an informal forum for local people to come together to meet neighbouring businesses, make some useful local connections, explore specific and general business issues and to hear about the wide range of FREE business support on offer to assist them in growing their business and running it effectively. This meet up is facilitated by Jim and Josie Tipler of Hailsham Creative (run from a home office in Wilmington) and the venture is supported by Action in Rural Sussex and Let’s Do Business. This is a free event but please reserve your place by calling Josie on: 01323 840048 or email: josie@hailshamcreative.com or via the Facebook page Cuckmere Rural Business.