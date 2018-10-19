Hellingly and Horsebridge

OPEN DAY: Go along to the Eco Hub, New Road, Hellingly to celebrate the opening of Crafty Annie Home between 11am and 2pm. Go along and find out what they do and have a go at a one of the free crafting sessions.

ECO HUB UPDATE: It has been a busy few months over the summer at Eco Hub with a couple more new organisations moving in after the Open Day in May. This includes Crafty Annie, who will be running craft sessions and workshops starting at the end of October and a Forest School, Petits Arbres (Small Trees), who have already started running sessions on a Tuesday. Regarding the Nature Trail there has been a successful grant bid awarded by the Sussex Lund Trust which will massively help in creating the path, wildflower meadows and orchards. Look out for announcements on the Facebook page regarding volunteering on a Wednesday to focus on getting the Trail started. Thanks to a visit from Brighton College students in September they managed to dig the first 30 metres of the path. Events and opportunities coming up are: Community First Aid course tomorrow, Saturday, 9.30am to 12.30pm, please contact Marita Edwards.maritaedwards @btinternet.com, or 07724 134751, Forever First aid, Facebook: @foreverfirstaid. Crafty Annie Opening Day on Tuesday, 11am to 2pm and then regular sessions starting in November on Wednesdays 11am to 2pm. Please contact Annie Crafter-Smith on 07955 295549. Petits Arbres Forest School: Tuesdays 10.30am to noon for 0 to 4 year olds. After-school club starting in November for age 4 years and upwards. Please contact Lilly Waters on 07802 592485 or lilly@petitsarbres.comand find out more on Facebook: Petits Arbres Little Trees Nature Group. Communicate and Connect with Confidence, free course: Thursdays starting November 1 until January 10, 9.30am to 12.30pm (term-time only). An eight week course helping you deliver your skills in the 3 C’s Level 1 City and Guilds. Please contact Fee Perks on 01424 423683, ext 22 or 07926 171393 or emailfperks@fsncharity.co.uk. Volunteering at Eco Hub, Wednesdays 10.30am to 1.30pm, come along and help out with the Nature Trail, Italian Garden, learn about plants and vegetables and benefit from being outside. Please contact Ben on info@euecohub.eu or pop by on a Wednesday to say hello. Men’s Shed run by Vitality Villages, Wednesdays 2pm to 4pm, woodwork, good company and always a cup of tea. Please contact Rhys Clatworthy on 07471 204749 or rhys.clatworthy@btinternet.com. Eco Hub Christmas Fair, Wednesday November 14, 3pm to 5.30pm, in conjunction with the ROTVE project, free entry. Stalls still available, please contact Fee Perks on 01424 423683, ext 22 or 07926 171393 or email fperks@fsncharity.co.uk.

BOWLS CLUB: Hellingly Bowls Club enjoyed a very full season of special events to celebrate their 50th anniversary. These included a visit from an Essex bowls club whose members included the descendants of one of the founder members of Hellingly Bowls Club and who is buried in the village. The club also entertained over 50 members of three local Women’s Institutes. The highlight of the year was a match against the Chelsea Pensioners who arrived in their Scarlets and enjoyed a very convivial afternoon’s bowling with much banter both on and off the green. Club activities continue in the winter with bingo session on Monday November 12, at 7.30pm. There is also a quiz on Friday November 16 at 7pm. These events are being held at Hellingly village hall and all are welcome. For details please ring Peter on 01435 812887.