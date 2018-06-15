CREAM TEA: Wendy’s Strawberry Cream Tea is tomorrow, Saturday, from 2.30pm to 4.30pm in Bishopstone Parish Hall. Tickets cost £4; this event is in aid of Christian Aid. Donations of home-made cakes and raffle prizes are welcome.

BEACH CLEAN: The Tide Mills Community Beach Clean is on Sunday from 10am to noon. Meet at the beach end of Mill Drove (off the A259). Come along, grab a bag and litter picker, and help clean up this important area for visitors and the local wildlife.

A VISIT TO LONDON: A concert of eighteenth-century English music is on Saturday, June 30 at 7pm in St Andrew’s Church. There will be a retiring collection for the church.

VOLUNTEERS NEEDED: Please help keep St Andrew’s Church open for visitors. Volunteers are still needed on Saturdays and Wednesdays.

A SEA SUNDAY SERVICE: Is on Sunday, July 1 at 10.15am in St Andrew’s Church. This non-Eucharist service will be followed by refreshments in Bishopstone Parish Hall.

FREE HORSE MANURE: Is available on west (Newhaven) side of Bishopstone Road between Bishopstone Estate and Bishopstone Pond. Help yourself, but please return or replace the bags.