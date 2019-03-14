Disabled people, their families and carers to benefit from advice and information at Eastbourne Beacon

A disability access and information day will be held in the Beacon Centre this weekend.

Eastbourne Disabled Access Day will take place in the shopping centre Saturday (March 16).

There will be information and advice on local services, health and wellbeing, getting around, keeping active.

Organisers have worked with local charities and groups to make this event a success and it is hoped it will greatly benefit disabled people, their families and carers.

Clare Westgate, one of the organisers, said, “It is certainly looking like a great day out. The Beacon is very accessible and having the Changing Places toilet facility plus St John’s providing their safe space tent for a child or young person needing somewhere calm and relaxing to go we hope we have made this event as inclusive as possible.”

The event is open all day with stands throughout the shopping centre.