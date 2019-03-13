Designs of A27 improvements at Polegate on show at weekend

Detailed designs of the A27 road improvement scheme will go on public show this weekend.

People living near the congested roads will be able to look at the designs and plans for the area at two public information exhibitions.

Included in the first phase of the multi-million pound scheme is the plan for a dual carriageway between the Polegate junction and Cophall Roundabout, widen the roundabout at Drusillas, put traffic lights on the Gainsborough Lane junction on the A27 and improve the Polegate traffic signal junction.

Berwick Village Hall is the venue for the exhibition today (Friday March 15) from 12.30-7.30pm. Tomorrow (Saturday March 16) between 1.30-4.30pm, the display moves to Polegate Community Centre Lounge Room in Windsor Way.

A Highways England spokesperson said, “We have been developing the preliminary design for the A27 east of Lewes scheme since the publication of the preferred route in September 2017. This design stage has been completed.”

The aim of the scheme is to help address safety, capacity, sustainability and accessibility issues on this stretch of the A27.