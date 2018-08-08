Deliveroo coming to Eastbourne

On-demand food delivery company Deliveroo is coming to Eastbourne.

A whole new world of restaurants and cafes will now be opening up for a takeaway service, which is due to launch later in August.

Ahead of this, Deliveroo is appealing to riders – whether bicycle, scooter or motorcyclists – who will deliver food from restaurants across the town, which will be cooked fresh to order and delivered to the customers’ in as little as 15 minutes.

Dan Warne, Managing Director of Deliveroo in UK and Ireland, said, “We’ve seen a huge demand for Deliveroo in Eastbourne and we’re excited to be launching this month; we’re feeling very positive about the creation of new work opportunities for local people.

“The team is looking for people with passion, drive and great customer service, who are seeking the added benefit of flexible hours amongst other perks. We would encourage anyone looking for a fast paced and exciting atmosphere to apply through our website.”

Deliveroo says it is focused on providing the ‘ultimate food delivery experience’.

Customers have the option to schedule orders via the Deliveroo app up to one day in advance or receive food as soon as possible between 7am and 11pm, from a variety of leading local, independent and high-quality chain restaurants, conveniently delivered to their homes and offices.

To apply for a job online go to www.deliveroo.co.uk/apply