Delays at Eastbourne roadworks

Delays are being forecast for the next two weeks at a busy Eastbourne junction.

UK Power Networks has contractors working in the Upper Avenue, the road between The Avenue and Bedfordwell Road by Whitley Road bridge.

The road is currently closed and work is expected to last until Tuesday February 5.

Traffic is being diverted left on to Lewes Road.

A spokesperson at UK Power Networks said the work being carried out is an essential repair of electricity cables powering street lighting and that the lane closure is required.