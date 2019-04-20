Death at Eastbourne Pier – investigation continues

Police and the Health and Safety Executive say they are still investigating the death of a construction worker – almost five years after he died while Eastbourne Pier was being rebuilt following a devastating fire.

Stephen Penrice, who was 44 and from Cumbria, fell from the pier on August 19 and was pronounced dead at the scene after suffering a serious head injury.

Floral tribute and plaque at Eastbourne Pier for Stephen Penrice (Pic by Jon Rigby) SUS-150819-200429008

Mr Penrice was part of a close-knit team of contractors who travel the country working on piers.

His employer, MP Marine Ltd, worked regularly on Eastbourne Pier for around seven years, and because of this Mr Penrice, known affectionately as ‘Penny’, had many friends in Eastbourne. He was a contractor repairing the fire damage to the pier following the July 30 blaze.

The Health & Safety Executive said, “Sussex Police continue to lead this investigation, with HSE supporting.”

A spokesperson from the Crown Prosecution Service said, “The case is still being considered by our prosecutors and a decision will be announced in due course.”

