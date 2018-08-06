Deadline extended for bids to run Eastbourne theatre

The deadline for bids to run the Underground Theatre at Eastbourne library has been extended.

East Sussex County Council put the running of the theatre out to tender after the facility closed suddenly at the end of June.

Eastbourne Arts Centre Charitable Trust, which ran the theatre for more than 25 years, said in June it had hoped to have its lease renewed but that the county council, which owns the premises, has decided to offer the venue out to tender.

The trust is planning to submit a bid to run the theatre.

The deadline was the end of July but a council spokesperson said it had been decided to extend the deadline for applications of interest in operating the theatre from July 31 to August 17.

“We have had a number of expressions of interest and the reason for extending the deadline was simply to give more time for any organisations interested in running the theatre to get in their application,” said the spokesperson.