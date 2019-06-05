D-Day 75 Daks Over Normandy flight over Eastbourne DELAYED

The D-Day 75 year anniversary flight over Eastbourne has been delayed today (June 5).

Around 30 ‘Daks’, also known as Dakotas, are due to fly over the town accompanied by a squadron of Spitfires and Hurricanes on their way to Normandy to commemorate the D-Day landings.

It is an event not likely to be repeated in our lifetime, and one many are gathering in anticipation for.

The aircraft had initially been scheduled to soar over Eastbourne at 14.50, but now the estimated take off from Duxford in Cambridgeshire is 15.24.

The original timings suggested it would take around an hour and ten minutes to get to Eastbourne from there, so the updated time for the flypast could be more like 16.30.

The Herald is monitoring the situation and will bring any updates as soon as possible.

Ian Cosham

The route runs from Duxford and will fly over Colchester, Southend, and Maidstone. Then it takes a flight path over Sussex which will see the fleet of aircraft pass over Eastbourne before heading out across the English Channel for Normandy.

The Dak Normandy flight will also be carrying a contingent of 300 parachutists who will come down on the Drop Zone at Ranville in the same fields where British parachute and glider-borne troops of the 6th Airborne Division landed on the night and day of June 6.

The commemorative flight is unlikely to ever be repeated on this scale. See our website for a video and photos on the day.

