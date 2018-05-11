Cyclist dies after Eastbourne collision

Police are appealling for witnesses after a cyclist died following a collision in Eastbourne.

The 48-year-old pedal cyclist who was in collision with a white Kia C’eed hatchback car in Eastbourne on Saturday afternoon (May 5) has since sadly died from his injuries in hospital.

A local man, he had suffered serious injuries in the collision which happened at the junction of Langney Road with the A259 Susan’s Road at 5.20pm

He was taken by ambulance to the Royal Sussex County Hospital, Brighton, where he died on Thursday evening (May 10).

The 40-year-old car driver, a local woman, was unhurt.

Police have renewed an appeal for anyone who witnessed the collision or who may have other information to get in touch .

In particular, with Magnificent Motors having taken place in Eastbourne on Saturday, they are keen to speak to the occupants of a classic American-style pick-up truck believed to have been nearby at the time.

Anyone able to help is asked to contact Sussex Police online or call 101, quoting Operation Console.