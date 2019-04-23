Woman attacked in Eastbourne town centre

A woman suffered a face injury when she was attacked by a man outside a takeaway in Eastbourne town centre last night (April 22).

Police were called to the Ali Baba kebab shop in Seaside Road just before 8pm, where the 42-year-old victim had been assaulted.

15-year-old arrested for attempted murder in Eastbourne

A spokesperson for the force said she attended the Eastbourne District General Hospital for treatment to a cut to her face.

Shortly afterwards, Sussex Police said officers arrested a man in nearby Burlington Place.

A 44-year-old man from Eastbourne was arrested on suspicion of wounding with intent and possession of a knife blade or sharp pointed article in a public place, said police.

He remained in custody at 10am on Tuesday.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or any interaction beforehand is asked to report online or call 101 quoting serial 1320 of 22/04.