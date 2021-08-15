Woman arrested on suspicion of Eastbourne murder

Ambulance services called in police after they attended a house in Lower Dicker in the early hours of Tuesday, August 3.

A 48-year-old man was declared dead at the house on the A22 near Eastbourne.

Sussex Police returned to the scene yesterday (Saturday, August 15) and have been guarding it ever since.

Eastbourne murder: Sussex Police returned to the scene yesterday (Saturday, August 15) and have been guarding it ever since.

A police spokesperson confirmed a woman, also 48-year-old, was arrested on suspicion of murder and released under investigation.

The spokesperson said, “Forensics examinations of the scene are ongoing as we seek to establish the circumstances of the man’s death.”

Eastbourne murder: Sussex Police returned to the scene yesterday (Saturday, August 15) and have been guarding it ever since.

Eastbourne murder: Sussex Police returned to the scene yesterday (Saturday, August 15) and have been guarding it ever since.

Eastbourne murder: Sussex Police returned to the scene yesterday (Saturday, August 15) and have been guarding it ever since.