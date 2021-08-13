Window smashed and attempted theft at Hailsham attraction

Do you recognise these people? Photo from Sussex Police. SUS-210813-121823001

Knockhatch Adventure Park in Hailsham Bypass reported anti-social behaviour, criminal damage and attempted theft to Sussex Police.

The incident included two people smashing a window at around 4pm on Sunday July 25, police say.

According to police, when they were confronted by the manager the pair were found in possession of a helmet, which they dropped before leaving the scene.

There have also been additional reports of anti-social behaviour and criminal damage at the park which officers are looking into.

Sussex Police has now released a photo of two people who could help with the enquires.