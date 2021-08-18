Two men charged with burglary at Eastbourne home

Police say officers were called to a burglary in Wharf Road on August 9 in which two vehicles and a bank card were taken.

The card was subsequently used at several locations in the hours after the break-in, said officers.

The following day the stolen vehicles were recovered and two men were arrested, police say.

Sussex Police

Police confirmed 44-year-old William Brazil, unemployed and of Ceylon Place in Eastbourne, has since been charged with burglary, two counts of theft of a motor vehicle, six counts of fraud by false representation, and two counts of using a motor vehicle without insurance.

Amos Smith, 36, unemployed and of Ersham Road in Hailsham, has also been charged with burglary, two counts of theft of a motor vehicle, and five counts of fraud by false representation, police say.