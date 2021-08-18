Two men charged with burglary at Eastbourne home
Two men have been charged with burglary, theft and fraud offences in Eastbourne.
Police say officers were called to a burglary in Wharf Road on August 9 in which two vehicles and a bank card were taken.
The card was subsequently used at several locations in the hours after the break-in, said officers.
The following day the stolen vehicles were recovered and two men were arrested, police say.
Police confirmed 44-year-old William Brazil, unemployed and of Ceylon Place in Eastbourne, has since been charged with burglary, two counts of theft of a motor vehicle, six counts of fraud by false representation, and two counts of using a motor vehicle without insurance.
Amos Smith, 36, unemployed and of Ersham Road in Hailsham, has also been charged with burglary, two counts of theft of a motor vehicle, and five counts of fraud by false representation, police say.
Both men appeared before Brighton Magistrates’ Court on August 12 and are next due to appear before court on September 9.