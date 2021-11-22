Threats made to staff in Eastbourne Tesco

Sussex Police said officers were called after a woman made threats to staff at the store in Seaside Road at about 7pm on November 13.

The suspect was asked to leave the store by security and staff but continued to make threats, police confirmed.

After leaving the store, police say the suspect walked off via Bourne Street.

The store where the incident happened. SUS-211122-110920001

According to police, shortly afterwards officers arrested a 34-year-old woman from Eastbourne on suspicion of harassment, common assault, and racially aggravated common assault

She was released on police bail until December 5 while the investigation continues.

Now officers are wanting to hear from witnesses.

Police constable Julia Turner said she wants to hear from anyone who saw what happened or recorded footage on their mobile phone to come forward.