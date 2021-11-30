Thousands of pounds worth of laptops, computers and tablets stolen from Eastbourne store

Police said the items were stolen from Currys in Broadwater Way at around 7.30pm on Thursday (November 25).

The men took the displays from the shop floor in front of staff and customers, according to police.

Officer said the men spent around three minutes in the store before leaving with the items, which are believed to be worth thousands of pounds.

A Sussex Police spokesperson said, “The suspects are described as black men with one said to be tall with a thin build and in his 20s. He was wearing a black Nike tracksuit with a large white mask covering his face.

“The second man is said to be slightly shorter with a slim build and was wearing a thigh-length coat with a dark cap under his hood and dark bottoms with white trainers.

“The third suspect is described as shorter than the other two and was wearing a black puffa jacket with a black baseball cap with red markings above the peak and had a scarf wrapped around his head. He also had on black tracksuit bottoms and black trainers with a white trim around the base.”

Police said two of the men are believed to have run off towards Sainsbury’s in Broadwater Way, while another went towards Cross Levels Way.