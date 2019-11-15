Speeding Eastbourne driver jailed for blaming offences on non-existent person

An Eastbourne driver was caught speeding at 75mph in a 30mph zone, then tried to blame it on someone who does not exist, according to Sussex Police.

Troy Pynn, 24, an electrician, of Fountains Close, has been jailed after he was caught speeding twice at the same location on the A259 Marine Parade, Brighton.

Police said a black Audi A5 Quattro Sport activated a 30mph speed camera – firstly at 37mph on the evening of February 9 and secondly at 75mph in the early hours of February 10 – and enquiries ensued to locate the driver responsible.

Pynn, who was insured to the vehicle at the time, returned a Notice of Intended Prosecution (NIP) and nominated another person. However, the person did not appear to exist and the telephone number he provided did not work, according to police.

It was later established that Pynn had booked a room at the Jurys Inn in Stroudley Road, Brighton, on February 9.

Around 2am on February 10, police said, he was witnessed leaving the hotel in a car which was the same make and model, and had the same registration, as the vehicle which twice activated the speed camera.

Pynn, was sent a letter requesting a voluntary attendance interview under caution, and an appointment was made for him to attend Shoreham Police Station on October 19, according to police.

On that day, police say, Pynn called to confirm the time and location of his appointment, using the same mobile number which he used to book the hotel room in Brighton.

In interview, he denied owning the vehicle or having anything to do with it, and answered “no comment” to all other questions put to him, according to Sussex Police.

Police said he was listed to face trial at Lewes Crown Court on October 9 this year, at which point he eventually pleaded guilty to committing an act or series of acts with intent to pervert the course of justice.

On Monday (November 11), he was sentenced to 28 days imprisonment, disqualified from driving for six weeks (starting from October 9 – the date of his interim disqualification) and ordered to pay £1,500 towards the costs of the prosecution.

Chris Raynor, of the Sussex Police camera and ticket process team, said, “It was clear that Pynn was the driver at the time of the offence and had falsely nominated another person in order to avoid responsibility for his actions. In doing so, he committed a more serious offence of perverting the course of justice, which is why he is now serving time in prison.”