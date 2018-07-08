Second World War relic is vandalised with spray paint

Police are appealing for witnesses after a piece of Second World War history was vandalised.

The unknown vandal or vandals sprayed graffiti on a World War Two pillbox at Cuckmere Haven.

Ground near the historic structure was also disturbed, according to police.

During the war, pillboxes were built as dug-in guard posts with holes in them through which soldiers could fire.

Many were constructed along the South coast in case of an invasion of Britain.

Today many pillboxes can still be seen across Sussex.

Sussex Police's heritage crime division are looking into the incident

Do you know who is responsible?

Contact police on 101 quoting reference number 0420 of 08/07.

The pillbox dates back to the Second World War