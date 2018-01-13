Search continues for vulnerable man missing from Ore

Police trying to trace a vulnerable missing man from Ore have released this image showing the clothes he was wearing when last seen.

Steven Harry Down, 67, has been missing from his home in Ore, Hastings, since 10am on Thursday, January 12, police said.

Police said there is increasing concern for his welfare because he has Parkinson’s disease and diabetes and has had no access to the medication he needs.

The clothes he was wearing included a cream padded hooded jacket, a thick cream jumper, beige cargo trousers and blue-and-white trainers.

He is possibly wearing a watch and a silver chain.

Steven is described by police as white, of thin build, with short grey hair and facial stubble. He has numerous tattoos and a sallow complexion.

He walks slowly and was bound for local shops when last seen.

Anyone who sees Steven is asked not to approach him, but to contact police immediately on 999.

Alternatively, people report any sightings of Steven or details of his whereabouts online or by calling 101, quoting serial 229 of 12/01.