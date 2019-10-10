Seaford man who had knife and cocaine narrowly avoids prison sentence

A Seaford man who had a knife in public has been given a suspended prison sentence

Neil Radford, 52, of East Dean Rise, Seaford, indicated a plea of guilty to being in possession of a knife in a public place at Dane Road, Seaford, on June 22. He also indicated guilty pleas to being in possession of a quantity of cocaine and cannabis at Eastbourne on the same date. He was sentenced to 19 weeks in prison, suspended for one year. The court made a community order with a four month electronically monitored curfew between 8pm and 8am.

