Sussex Police has appealed for help in finding missing Eastbourne teenager Shauni Robey.

Police are 'worried' for Shauni, 16, who was last seen in Eastbourne at around 9.45am on Sunday (January 20).

Shauni Robey. Picture provided by Sussex Police

"She is white, 5’ 2”, of slim build, with long bright pink hair and her clothing is unknown," a police spokesman said.

"Shauni has links to Eastbourne, Littlehampton and Worthing.

"If you see Shauni or have any information on where she could be please report online or call 101 quoting 1203 of 22/01."