Police warn public after spate of Asian gold burglaries in Eastbourne

Sellers and keepers of Asian gold in Eastbourne are being urged to think carefully about security following several burglaries in which such jewellery has been targeted.

Sometimes known as Indian gold, it is of the highest purity - usually 24 carats - and often handed down from generation to generation among south Asian families. As such, it also has great cultural and sentimental value.

Recent months have seen at least six incidents in Eastbourne in which Asian gold has been stolen.

On July 10 a property in Wannock Road was broken into and £2,100 of Asian gold jewellery was stolen following a thorough search. The next day more than £10,000 worth of jewellery vanished after a house was burgled in Burton Road.

On July 22 £60,000 worth of jewellery was stolen from a property in Staveley Road while the owner and his children were attending a mosque for prayers.

On September 5 a shop and living area in Seaside were burgled for Asian gold, and on September 10 entry was forced to a property in Cade Street where a hidden cache of gold was found and stolen.

Most recently, Tuesday (September 24) saw a daytime burglary in Kings Drive in which £100,000 of the gold was stolen, and it is thought at least some of the thefts may have been linked.

Detective Constable Elliott Lander said, “We are working hard to investigate these crimes and bring the offenders to justice. We are also liaising with communities to provide crime prevention advice and support.”

Ways in which people can help to safeguard themselves against becoming victims include:

* Not telling others about valuables kept at home or discussing such things in public

* Finding an insurance policy which fully covers the loss of high-value jewellery

* Not relying on drawers, cupboards, wardrobes, beds or lofts as hiding places

* Investing in an insurance-rated safe securely bolted to the wall or floor and hidden from view

* Installing CCTV and alarms

* Registering details of valuables with www.immobilise.com

* If a dealer, be alert to anyone offering Asian gold for sale in suspicious circumstances

* The websites www.securebydesign.com and www.soldsecure.com offer further information on approved security products, and https://www.sussex.police.uk/advice/advice-and-information/ provides more advice

If anyone is seen acting suspiciously, members of the public are urged to call the police immediately on 999. Anyone with information about thefts and burglaries can pass details online, by ringing 101 or by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.