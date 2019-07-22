Police want to speak to this man after a woman was sexually assaulted during Eastbourne 10k

Police have released a photo of a man after a woman was sexually assaulted during a race on Eastbourne seafront.

Officers received a report a man slapped the bottom of the woman, in her 40s, while she was taking part in the Eastbourne 10k on Sunday, June 30.

The incident happened at about 9.05am near the Wish Tower, said police.

Officers would like to speak to anyone who recognises the man (photographed), witnessed the incident or are a victim of a similar sexual assault.

You can report any information to police online or call 101 quoting 1402 of 30/06.