Police still committed to ‘achieving justice’ for Eastbourne seafront murder victim

Police said they are still committed to ‘achieving justice’ for a woman who was murdered on Eastbourne seafront.

Jennifer Kiely, 35, was killed in a seafront shelter near Holywell in 2005.

A fire was reported in a shelter on the lower promenade in the early hours of January 22, 17 years ago tomorrow.

Eastbourne murder victim Jennifer Kiely

Jennifer’s body, which had been stabbed multiple times, was found in the shelter after being set on fire.

A Sussex Police spokesperson said, “There are currently no new lines of enquiry in the investigation into the murder of Jennifer Kiely in Eastbourne in 2005.

“However we are still committed to achieving justice for Jennifer and her family if at all possible, and even in the absence of new information the case will be regularly assessed as part of our programme of re-examining unresolved murders.

“If anyone has any new information, please contact Sussex Police online or by calling 101 at any time, quoting Operation Kittiwake.”

The initial investigation into the murder closed in May 2007, but in 2009 the case was assessed and deferred for further assessment as there had been no new intelligence or other developments.

Since 2011 the investigation has been a live case while forensic reviews and further work have been commissioned.

Police have been working on the new forensic line of enquiry relating to unidentified DNA found at the scene since 2017.